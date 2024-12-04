Extremist rebels linked to IS kill at least 9 and kidnap 3 in eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congolese authorities say extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group killed at least 9 people, including an 8-month-old baby and a 14-year-old girl, in eastern Congo and kidnapped several others. Rebels with the Allied Democratic Forces attacked civilians in Tenambo village in the North Kivu province on Tuesday evening, Colonel Mak Hazukay, spokesperson for the Congolese army said in a statement. The militants also set fire to houses in the village and kidnapped three people, the deputy mayor of Oicha told local media on Wednesday. Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources.

