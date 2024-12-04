Harris found success with women who have cats, but Trump got the dog owner vote: AP VoteCast

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lead-up to the 2024 election was all about cat owners. But in the end, the dogs had their day. Donald Trump won more than half of voters who own either cats or dogs, and he had with a big assist from dog owners. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters. Dog owners were much more likely to support Trump over Kamala Harris. Cat owners were evenly split between the two candidates. Harris did end up decisively winning support from women who own a cat but no dog. Past comments by Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, about “childless cat ladies” briefly became a campaign issue.

