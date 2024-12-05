Chargers aim to end 6-game skid against Chiefs in Sunday night trip to Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) at Kansas City (11-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC/Peacock

BetMGM NFL odds: Chiefs by 4.

Against the spread: Chargers 8-4; Chiefs 5-7.

Series record: Chiefs lead 70-58-1.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Chargers 17-10 on Sept. 29, 2024.

Last week: Chargers beat Falcons 17-13; Chiefs beat Raiders 19-17.

Chargers offense: overall (24), rush (18), pass (24), scoring (18).

Chargers defense: overall (14), rush (14), pass (10), scoring (1).

Chiefs offense: overall (15), rush (19), pass (12), scoring (11).

Chiefs defense: overall (8), rush (3), pass (23), scoring (8).

Turnover differential: Chargers plus-11; Chiefs minus-4.

Chargers player to watch

WR Ladd McConkey has been dealing with shoulder and knee injuries but still had nine catches for 117 yards in the Chargers’ win over the Falcons last week. He has the second-most yards receiving of any rookie this season and has quickly become one of Justin Herbert’s go-to options in the passing game.

Chiefs player to watch

RB Isiah Pacheco was predictably eased back into the lineup in last week’s win over the Raiders after he was sidelined since Week 2 with an ankle injury. He only had seven carries but popped one of them for 34 yards and ended up with a team-best 44 yards rushing. Pacheco was more productive than Kareem Hunt, who had seven carries for 15 yards.

Key matchup

The Chargers WRs against the Kansas City secondary. The Chiefs have struggled mightily in the back end since cornerback Jaylen Watson was lost to a season-ending injury. They allowed the Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell to throw for 340 yards and two touchdowns without an interception last week.

Key injuries

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey is playing through nagging shoulder and knee issues. CB Cam Hart (ankle) and LB Denzel Perryman (groin) have missed the past two games but returned to practice on Wednesday. … The Chiefs are healthy after their win last week against Las Vegas.

Series notes

The Chiefs have won six straight in the series since losing 30-24 on Sept. 26, 2021. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 9-2 against the Chargers since becoming the starter for the 2018 season, while Los Angeles Herbert is 2-6 against Kansas City.

Stats and stuff

The Chargers had four interceptions last week against Atlanta, including a pick-6, their most since Dec. 6, 2022, against Indianapolis. … McConkey had 105 yards receiving in the first half against the Falcons, setting a Chargers record for the first half of a game. … Herbert needs 226 yards passing to reach 20,000. … LB Daiyan Henley has at least 10 tackles in six straight games, the longest streak by a Chargers player since at least 2000. … Kansas City has clinched a playoff berth for the 10th consecutive season, one behind the record set by New England from 2009-19. … Mahomes passed Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson for the Chiefs record with 238 TD passes in last week’s game against Las Vegas. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce needs 53 yards after the catch to move past Terrell Owens (5,684) for third most since YAC became a stat in 1992. … Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins has 26 catches for 325 yards and three TDs in five games since his trade to Kansas City. … Chiefs DT Chris Jones had two sacks against the Raiders last week. He needs 6 1/2 more to pass Neil Smith (86 1/2) for No. 3 in franchise history. … Chiefs K Matthew Wright kicked four FGs and a PAT last week against the Raiders. He replaced Spencer Shrader, who hurt his hamstring while serving as a replacement for the injured Harrison Butker.

Fantasy tip

Hunt became a must-start option while Pacheco was returning from an injury, but neither Chiefs RB is a bankable starter going forward. They will likely share the load in an offense that has trended more toward the pass in recent weeks.

