Specially minted Paul McCartney UK coins to go on sale as part of legends collection

LONDON (AP) — Beatles legend Paul McCartney is being honored in a specially minted British coin collection The Royal Mint, which has struck the coins of monarchs from Alfred the Great in the ninth century through to King Charles III, revealed Friday that it is launching a McCartney coin collection for collectors to buy. On one side of the coins, as is custom, will be the king. On the other, it will be all about Macca. The coins are part of the Royal Mint’s Music Legends collection that also features the likes of David Bowie, George Michael and the Rolling Stones.

