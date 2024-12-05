Skip to Content
The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

Associated Press

