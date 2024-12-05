Thomas scores 22 in San Francisco’s 78-61 win against Saint Louis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas had 22 points in San Francisco’s 78-61 win over Saint Louis on Thursday.

Thomas added six rebounds for the Dons (7-2). Marcus Williams scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Carlton Linguard shot 6 for 14, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Billikens (5-3) were led in scoring by Gibson Jimerson, who finished with 16 points. Saint Louis also got 13 points and five assists from Robbie Avila. Amari McCottry also had nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.