Ghanaians go to the polls with the backdrop of the worst economic crisis in a generation

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Voters in the west African nation of Ghana willl cast their ballots in a general election poised to be a litmus test for democracy in a region shaken by extremist violence and coups. Some 18.7 million people are registered to vote in presidential and legislative elections Saturday but the two main candidates offer little hope for change for the nation. Ghana used to be a poster child for democracy in the region, but in recent years has struggled with a profound economic crisis, including surging inflation and a lack of jobs. At a time when democracy in western Africa is threatened by coups, Ghana has emerged as a beacon of democratic stability with a history of peaceful elections.

