Hospital founded by Spanish conqueror persists 500 years later in Mexico’s capital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Hospital de Jesus in Mexico City’s bustling historic center covers most of a city block. Its faded unassuming yellow facade, characteristic of the middle of the last century, obscures a medical center founded 500 years ago by Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés. Entering between street-level shoe stores, visitors find the oldest continuously operating hospital in the Americas. Stone arches lead to expansive patios filled with lush vegetation. The hospital was founded to treat the conquering Spanish, then later opened to the local Indigenous inhabitants to ensure a healthy workforce. Today it provides 24/7 emergency care and affordable access to medical specialists for current residents of what was at the time of its founding the center of the Aztec empire.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.