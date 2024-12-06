Indianapolis police officers are acquitted in the 2022 death of a man at his parents’ home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police officers have been found not guilty of manslaughter and other charges in the 2022 death of a man who was shocked with a Taser and restrained face down while being handcuffed. Jurors reached their verdict Friday. Officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez were acquitted on all charges, the most serious of which was involuntary manslaughter. Herman Whitfield III’s parents called 911 and reported that their 39-year-old son, a gifted pianist, was having a mental health crisis at their home. He was pronounced dead at a hospital after Sanchez shocked him with a Taser and officers held Whitfield face down. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning its not guilty verdicts.

