Judge urges NYC subway chokehold jury to keep deliberating after it struggles to reach verdict

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Daniel Penny’s subway chokehold manslaughter trial has urged jurors to continue their deliberations after they told him they couldn’t reach a unanimous vote on the top charge. The jurors sent Judge Maxwell Wiley a note on Friday stating they were “unable to come to a unanimous vote on count 1.” Penny is facing charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, who Penny held in a chokehold for about six minutes on a New York City subway in 2023. Penny’s lawyers say he was protecting himself and others. Prosecutors say Penny reacted too forcefully to someone he perceived as a peril, not a person.

