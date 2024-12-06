Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves her son is alive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of Austin Tice, an American journalist missing in Syria for more than a decade, says she’s confident that her son is alive. Debra Tice on Friday cited information she said had come from a “significant source” that she didn’t identify but that had been vetted by the U.S. government and treated as credible. Tice’s mother and other of his relatives spoke at an event Friday following a White House meeting with national security officials that unfolded amid turmoil in Syria. Tice, who is from Houston and whose work had been published by The Washington Post, McClatchy newspapers and other outlets, disappeared in August 2012 at a checkpoint in a contested area west of Damascus.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.