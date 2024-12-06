News groups sue Idaho prison leader for increased witness access to lethal injection executions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Associated Press and two other news organizations are suing Idaho’s top prison official for increased access to lethal injection executions, saying the state is unconstitutionally hiding the actual administration of the deadly drugs from public view. The AP, The Idaho Statesman and East Idaho News filed the lawsuit in Boise federal court on Friday. The news organizations contend the public has a First Amendment right to witness the entire execution process, including when execution team members push the lethal injection medications into the IV lines. Idaho’s prison officials have always kept that part of the execution concealed. Tewalt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

