Notre Dame reopens its doors to Macron and other world leaders in a rare symbol of unity

PARIS (AP) — France’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral is reopening its doors for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark in 2019. The five-year restoration is widely seen as a boost for French President Emmanuel Macron, who championed the ambitious timeline, and a welcome respite from his domestic political woes. World leaders, dignitaries, and worshippers will gather on Saturday evening for the celebrations under the cathedral’s soaring arches. First lady Jill Biden, Britain’s Prince William and President-elect Donald Trump will join Macron and nearly 50 other heads of state and government — 1,500 guests in all — for the ceremony.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.