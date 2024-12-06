SafeSport Center changes targeted in new bill aimed at sex abuse in sports
AP National Writer
A bipartisan bill introduced by four members of Congress seeks changes at the U.S. Center for SafeSport. The bill would place a time limit on resolving cases that can sometimes take years. It would also address other concerns that have made the center a lightning rod since it was established in 2017 to handle sex-abuse cases in Olympic sports and their grassroots cousins. It would quadruple an existing grant available to the center to $10 million. But that grant won’t solve all problems because it can only be used for training and education, not investigations and enforcement, which are the focus of complaints about the center.