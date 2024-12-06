Stellantis recalling more than 300,000 Ram trucks for braking system defect

Stellantis is recalling more than 300,000 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks because a faulty part could cause certain braking and tracking systems to fail. The Netherlands-based automaker said the hydraulic control unit on the trucks is prone to failure, which can cause the anti-lock brake, electronic stability control and traction control systems to not work properly. Stellantis said regular braking systems are not affected by the defective part and that it’s unaware of any related injuries. The trucks in question are all model years 2017-18 and include the Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500. The company is unaware of any injuries related to the defect.

