Wind-driven brushfire at Baltimore wood recycling yard closes expressway, light rail, schools

BALTIMORE (AP) — Firefighters are battling a massive, wind-driven brushfire at a Baltimore wood recycling yard that closed a section of the expressway into the city’s downtown, the neighboring light rail line and nearby roads and schools. Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace says crews were called to a brushfire at the Camp Small yard, where large trees and logs and are stacked about 30 feet high, around 5 p.m. Thursday. He says they found a rapidly evolving wind-driven fire that has been challenging to fight. About 100 to 125 firefighters responded and the fire was contained Friday morning, allowing the interstate to reopen. Two nearby high schools were closed Friday.

