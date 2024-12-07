6 Pakistani security personnel killed in a checkpoint attack

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says armed men killed six security personnel and wounded seven in a checkpoint attack in the northwest. The assault happened in Kurram district, where fierce sectarian fighting has killed at least 130 people during the past few weeks. A ceasefire between the area’s Sunni and Shiite communities is holding and Saturday’s incident is not connected to the recent clashes. An intelligence official meanwhile said an operation against the Pakistani Taliban in Tank district killed 20 militants in the past 24 hours. Kurram and Tank are both in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.

