A motorcycle loaded with explosives detonated in Colombia killing 1 and injuring 14

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities say a motorcycle loaded with explosives has detonated at a police checkpoint in southwestern Colombia killing the driver and injuring 14 others. Officers had been conducting inspections in the community of Las Penas in the Jamundi municipality to prevent possible violence by illegal armed groups. That’s according to commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police Col. Carlos Oviedo. The organized crime group Jaime Martinez is active in the area. Criminal groups consider Jamundi strategic because of its plantations of coca leaf, which is transformed into cocaine, and because it is connected to the port of Buenaventura.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.