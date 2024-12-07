Nobel Literature Prize winner Han Kang talks about how writing connects her to readers

STOCKHOLM (AP) — South Korean author Han Kang, this year’s winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, has spoken passionately about the process of writing and her evolution as a writer — all the way back to when she was 8 years old. Han, the first Asian woman and the first South Korean writer to win the Nobel literature prize, was delivering her Nobel lecture in Stockholm, the Swedish capital. She described in a soft-spoken voice how in January she found an old shoe box containing several several diaries dating back to her childhood. Among the stack of journals, she found a poem about love she had written. Han was awarded for her novels exploring the pain of being human and the scars of Korea’s turbulent history.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.