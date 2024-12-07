UC Riverside defeats Cal State Fullerton 75-68

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress’ 20 points helped UC Riverside defeat Cal State Fullerton 75-68 on Saturday night.

Hargress shot 7 for 18 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (6-4, 2-0 Big West Conference). Kaleb Smith scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Moses shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Titans (2-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Kaleb Brown, who finished with 17 points. Donovan Oday added 15 points and eight rebounds for Fullerton. John Square Jr. also put up 10 points, five assists and three steals.

