Landslides and flash floods hit Indonesia’s Java island, leaving 10 dead and 2 missing

SUKABUMI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers have recovered 10 bodies that were swept away in flash floods or buried under tons of mud and rocks that hit hilly villages on the country’s main island of Java. Officials said Monday that two people are still missing. Torrential rains since last week have caused rivers to burst their banks, tearing through more than 170 villages in Sukabumi district of West Java province, as mud, rocks and trees tumbled down mountainside hamlets, according to the head of a rescue command post in Sukabumi. Landslides, flash floods and strong winds also forced more than 3,000 people to flee to temporary government shelters.

