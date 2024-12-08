Netanyahu is set to take the witness stand for the first time in his corruption trial in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to testify for the first time in a trial against him on corruption allegations. His testimony is expected to start Tuesday and last weeks, as Israel fights its war in Gaza. The Israeli leader faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate affairs. Prosecutors say Netanyahu exchanged regulatory favors with media titans for favorable press coverage. They say he also advanced the personal interests of a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for lavish gifts. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing. The trial began in 2020, and a verdict is not expected until at least 2026.

