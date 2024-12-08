Rescuers search for victims after an explosion at a Dutch apartment block that killed at least 5

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Emergency services are searching for a second day through the debris of an apartment block that was destroyed by an explosion and fire, killing at least five people. They hold out little hope of finding any more survivors. Fire authorities said five injured people were rescued and several apartments were damaged. The cause of the disaster was unclear. Mayor Jan van Zanen said investigators were looking into “all possibilities.” Police said they are looking for a car seen leaving the scene in case that helps with the investigation. The mayor said rescuers were no longer looking for survivors but for eventual bodies, although one person was rescued alive hours after the explosion.

