A gang leader in Haiti is accused of massacring older people after his son falls ill and dies

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A gang leader who controls a key port in Haiti’s capital is accused of massacring older people and Vodou religious leaders in his community to avenge his son’s death. Human rights organizations say the true number of dead isn’t clear, but Haiti’s government on Monday acknowledged the massacre and said over 100 people were killed. It promised to bring to justice those responsible for “this unspeakable carnage.” Reports on the number of dead in the latest massacre in Port-au-Prince have varied wildly in a country where such killings often occur in gang-controlled, largely inaccessible areas.

