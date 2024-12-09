Bangladesh, India hold talks aimed at defusing tensions over alleged attacks

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and India are meeting in Bangladesh’s capital to discuss relations between the neighbors, including growing tensions since the fall of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled into exile in India in August. The tensions have grown over the recent arrest in Bangladesh of a Hindu spiritual leader. Alleged attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and on a Bangladesh diplomatic mission in India are also expected to feature prominently in Monday’s talks. The daylong meeting is the first high-level visit by an Indian official since massive protests ended Hasina’s 15-year rule.

