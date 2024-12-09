China’s exports slow, imports decline, in November falling below forecasts

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports slowed in November and its imports declined, falling below forecasts and underscoring potential weakness in trade at a time when its leaders are striving to boost domestic business activity. Customs data Tuesday showed exports grew 6.7% from a year earlier, down from a 12.7% increase in October. Analysts had estimated that exports had risen more than 8%. Imports fell nearly 4% from a year earlier, reflecting weak demand from industries and consumers. With exports outpacing imports, China’s trade surplus rose to $97.4 billion. The report came a day after Beijing pledged to loosen monetary policy and provide more support for the world’s No. 2 economy.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.