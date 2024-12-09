Earth’s lands are drying out. Nations are trying to address it in talks this week

More than three-quarters of the land on Earth is permanently drying, primarily due to climate change, according to a report released Monday at a United Nations summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Nations at the conference on combating desertification — the process of once-fertile lands turning arid because of hotter temperatures, lack of water and deforestation — are discussing whether there should be a legally binding framework to protect the world’s lands from drying out. The report said nearly five billion people will be impacted by drying land, which leads to agricultural, water and biodiversity loss, by the end of the century.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.