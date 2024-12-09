Golden Globes 2025: Who’s nominated, hosting, ceremony honorees, what they’ll eat and more

AP Entertainment Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globes will return in January with major star appeal thanks to a slew of big name nominees, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande and more.

Nominations for the 82nd awards ceremony were announced Monday. The show will be televised by CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on Jan. 5.

Here’s key things to know about the ceremony:

Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?

Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser was chosen to host next year’s ceremony.

Glaser has made a name for herself as a riotously sharp wit, especially at roasts, including recently for Tom Brady, who she needled for his complex love life and his one-time advocacy of crypto. She earned an Emmy nomination for her latest special, “Someday You’ll Die” for HBO, which dealt with everything from offering to pay for her friends’ abortions to her darkest porn habits.

Glaser cited Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais as inspirations. She’ll follow last year’s host Jo Koy, who was slammed by critics for a fumbled opening monologue and a rushed pace throughout.

Who’s nominated for Golden Globes this year?

Jacques Audiard’s audacious musical “Emilia Pérez,” about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirming surgery to become a woman, leads all nominees with 10.

That put it ahead of other contenders like the musical smash “Wicked,” the papal thriller “Conclave” and the postwar epic “The Brutalist.”

“The Apprentice,” about Donald Trump as a young man, also landed nominations for its two central performances, by Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn.

“The Bear” leads all television nominees with five.

With his 11th nomination, Denzel Washington is the most-nominated Black performer at the Globes.

Steve Martin is nominated for the four straight year in the best television actor in a musical or comedy series category for “Only Murders in the Building.” The nomination marks his ninth overall and could be his first-ever Globes win.

There are 26 first-time nominees including Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glaser, Seth Meyers, Zoe Saldaña and Pamela Anderson — who surprisingly earned a nod for “The Last Showgirl.”

The embattled Globes, which are no longer presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are still in comeback mode after years of scandal and organizational upheaval.

You can see a full list of nominees here: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards

What are the Golden Globes?

The Globes are the first major ceremony of awards season. They’re not exactly an Oscar bellwether, but they’re known for a few things: being a boozy, sometimes irreverent party and a glamourous gathering of the biggest television and film stars.

A Globes win can help build momentum for a movie or actor’s Oscar campaign. As the first televised awards show of the year, they get ahead of similar ceremonies like the Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice Awards and are nearly two months before the Oscars, which this year will be held on March 2.

Double nominees please

Stan, Kate Winslet and Selena Gomez are all double nominees.

Gomez is up for both best performance by a female actor in a supporting role for “Emilia Pérez” and best performance by a female actor in a television musical or comedy series for “Only Murders in the Building.”

Winslet is nominated for both best performance by a female actor in a drama for “Lee” and best performance by a female actor in a limited anthology series for television for “The Regime.”

Stan earned a nod for both best performance by a male actor in a drama for “The Apprentice” and best performance by a male actor in a musical or comedy for “A Different Man.”

Who will receive the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille award?

Viola Davis will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her decorated career, starring in an array of powerful roles from “ Fences ” to “ The Woman King.”

The actor has won praise for a string of compelling characters in films such as “The Help,” “ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ” and “Doubt,” while captivating TV audiences through the legal thriller drama “How to Get Away with Murder.”

The DeMille Award has been bestowed to 69 of Hollywood’s greatest talents. Past recipients include Tom Hanks, Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand and Sidney Poitier.

Who’s the next Carol Burnett award honoree?

The Golden Globes are raising a glass to former “Cheers” star Ted Danson by naming him the Carol Burnett Award honoree.

Danson, a three-time Globes winner, has been a fixture on TV since he broke out as Boston bartender Sam Malone on NBC’s comedy “Cheers.” His other credits include “The Good Place,” “Mr. Mayor,” “Fargo,” “CSI” and “CSI: Cyber,” “Damages” and “Becker.”

Danson currently stars in Netflix’s “A Man on the Inside,” which earned his first nomination since 2008 and 13th overall.

The Carol Burnett Award was inaugurated in 2019 and is presented to an honoree who has “made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen.”

Past recipients include Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres. The first was Burnett herself.

Danson and Viola Davis will be praised at a gala dinner Jan. 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. For the first time, the Globes will host a separate event dedicated to both awards.

What will stars eat at the Globes?

The Golden Globes, known as the “party of the year,” will bring back the celeb-beloved Nobu Restaurants group.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa returns with several signature dishes, highlighted by The Gold Standard Roll — sushi that includes king crab inside, topped with salmon, gold flakes and caviar, and yuzu sauce on the side. The dish is served in the restaurant for $77.

Other dishes from Matsuhisa include seaweed tacos, yellowtail jalapenos, sashimi salad, black cod and three pieces of tuna, white fish and salmon sushi.

“This is kind of like harmony with the caviars and, jalapenos,” said Matsuhisa, who served signature Japanese food at the ceremony last year.

