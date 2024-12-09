Missouri companies sue to stop a law that raises minimum wage and requires paid sick leave

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri business groups have filed a lawsuit to try to stop a voter-approved law that will raise the state’s minimum wage and require employers to give workers paid sick leave. The powerful Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, restaurant and grocers associations say the law violates a state constitutional requirement that ballot measures only address one issue. The law increase the state’s minimum wage from the current $12.30 an hour to $13.75 in January and $15 in 2026. It gives workers up to seven paid sick days per year starting in May.

