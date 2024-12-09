Nobel Peace Prize winner urges Putin to understand the destructiveness of nuclear weapons

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Terumi Tanaka, a survivor of the U.S. atomic bombings of Japan and the representative of an organization that won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop making nuclear threats. The 92-year-old spoke at a news conference in Oslo, Norway, a day before the award ceremony where he is to deliver a lecture on behalf of Nihon Hidankyo, an organization of survivors of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that won this year’s prize. He said that his organization’s message to Putin is that “nuclear weapons are things which must never be used.”

