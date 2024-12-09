Two family dogs kill a 5-year-old girl at her home near Los Angeles

COVINA, Calif. (AP) — Two family dogs attacked and killed a 5-year-old girl at her Southern California home over the weekend, authorities said.

Deputies responding around noon Sunday found the injured child in the backyard of the house in Covina, east of Los Angeles, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said the dogs responsible for the attack were a 10-year-old Rottweiler and a 6-year-old Rottweiler mix, ABC 7 reported Monday. Two other dogs lived at the home, and authorities removed all four pets.

The girl had lived with the dogs all of her life with no prior reported incidents, authorities said.

One other family member had minor injuries, ABC 7 reported.

No foul play was suspected, but the attack remains under investigation.