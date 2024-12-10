3 men arrested in Germany over suspected preparations for an Islamic extremist attack

BERLIN (AP) — Two young men who sympathized with the Islamic State group and a suspected accomplice have been arrested in Germany for allegedly making preparations for an attack. Prosecutors and police say they were arrested on Sunday. They said Tuesday that two of them are accused of preparing for an attack motivated by their religious ideology and “profound sympathy” for the Islamic State group, procuring among other things an assault rifle and ammunition. That weapon was found at the third suspect’s home. Authorities say there was never any “concrete danger to the public.” They didn’t say whether there was any specific attack plan or target.

