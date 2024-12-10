Brazil’s Lula recovering in ICU after undergoing surgery to drain head hemorrhage, hospital says

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is recovering in an intensive-care unit after undergoing surgery due to an intracranial hemorrhage, hospital Sirio-Libanes said in a statement. The procedure was performed after the 79-year-old leftist leader felt headaches doctors believed resulted from a fall at home in October. The hospital statement Tuesday added that Lula, who traveled from the capital Brasilia to be treated 1,000 kilometers south (620 miles) in Sao Paulo, is “well, under monitoring in an ICU bed” after the bleeding was drained.

