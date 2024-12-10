Hundreds protest in New Delhi against reported attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have rallied near the Bangladesh diplomatic mission in the Indian capital, pressing for an end to reported attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh after former premier Sheikh Hasina fled into exile in India in August. The protesters on Tuesday demanded an intervention by the United Nations, carrying banners and placards that criticized the world body for not doing more to address the problems in Bangladesh. They also rejected claims by the interim government in Bangladesh that the targeting of minorities was an internal matter. The protests came a day after officials from the two countries met in Dhaka, the Bangladesh capital, to discuss their strained relations.

