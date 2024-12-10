Israeli warplanes pound Syria as troops reportedly advance deeper into the country

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israel has carried out a wave of heavy airstrikes across Syria as its troops advance deeper into the country, reportedly drawing to within 15 miles of the capital. Associated Press reporters in Damascus heard heavy airstrikes overnight and into Tuesday on the city and its suburbs. Photographs circulating online showed destroyed missile launchers, helicopters and warplanes. Israel had earlier seized a buffer zone inside Syria that had been established after the 1973 Mideast war, a move it said was taken to prevent attacks in the aftermath of the overthrow of President Bashar Assad. Israel has also said it is striking suspected chemical weapons sites and heavy weapons to prevent them from falling into the hands of extremists.

