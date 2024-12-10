Kam Martin, Devin Askew lead Long Beach State over San Diego 76-70

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kam Martin had 25 points, Devin Askew scored 23 and Long Beach State beat San Diego 76-70 on Tuesday night.

Martin shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Beach (4-8). Askew added five rebounds and eight assists. Austin Johnson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Kjay Bradley Jr. led the way for the Toreros (3-7) with 19 points and six assists. Bendji Pierre added 13 points and Santiago Trouet scored 10.

