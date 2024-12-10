Kobe Young, Donovan Oday lead Cal State Fullerton past La Sierra 61-55

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Young and Donovan Oday scored 11 points apiece to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 61-55 victory over La Sierra on Tuesday night.

Young and Oday both grabbed six rebounds for the Titans (3-8). John Square Jr. had nine points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Anthony Montoya led the Golden Eagles with 14 points and three steals. Alex Archer had 12 points and four assists. Noel Camejo had 11 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.