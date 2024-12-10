Skip to Content
Max Fried and the Yankees agree to a $218 million, 8-year contract, the largest for a lefty pitcher, AP source says

By
Published 3:01 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Max Fried and the Yankees agree to a $218 million, 8-year contract, the largest for a lefty pitcher, AP source says.

Associated Press

