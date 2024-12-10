Student Athlete of the Week – Aida Sanchez

Coachella Valley center midfielder Aida Sanchez is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"A lot of times with her, it's just kind of letting her take the lead with actions," head coach Francisco Morales said. "Not necessarily just constantly being told what to do because her own instincts of how she leads the team and through effort, through intensity, through pace, rub off on their teammates and that's why she's one of our captains."

Aida Sanchez, the starting center midfielder for the Arabs, gives it her all on the field, which is driven by doing whatever it takes to get the win.

"What pushes me in a game that's really tiring is like I tell myself, we want this win, we want this win," Sanchez said. "Mentally, if I give myself mental challenges, I have to tell myself, keep going, keep going. I know that works for me."

Sanchez is also a smart student with a 4.3 GPA, as she puts in the same amount of effort both on the field and in the classroom.

"In the classroom. I always make sure, like, okay, I have games, and I have schoolwork," Sanchez said. "I make sure I do my work in class, make sure I get everything done so I have time to do both."

Being one of the captains on this year's squad, Sanchez's growth was admired by her coaches for the person she has become.

"She's grown in her confidence and in her character," head coach Morales said. "I mean, always a great family-oriented person, and so we're just proud of the person she's developed on the field and off the field as a student in every way."

