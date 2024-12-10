Syrians in Germany worried by some politicians’ eagerness for them to go home after Assad’s fall

BERLIN (AP) — Nearly a decade after hundreds of thousands of Syrians arrived in Germany, many are now well-integrated and settled in jobs — and tens of thousands have gained German citizenship. Many are concerned about some German politicians’ reactions to the fall of Bashar Assad. Soon after his removal from power, a far-right leader suggested that Syrians celebrating his ouster should go back immediately, while some mainstream politicians also appeared eager to kickstart their return. Authorities have suspended decisions on pending asylum applications by Syrians, but the government says it wouldn’t be serious now to speculate about refugees’ eventual return.

