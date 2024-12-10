Skip to Content
US says it will support new Syrian leaders who protect women and renounce terrorism

Published 8:30 AM

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the United States will recognize and support a new Syrian government that renounces terrorism, destroys chemical weapons stocks and protects the rights of minorities and women. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Tuesday that the U.S. would work with groups in Syria and regional partners to ensure that the transition from President Bashar Assad’s deposed government runs smoothly. He was not specific about which groups the U.S. would work with. Blinken says Syrians should decide their future and that other countries should “support an inclusive and transparent process” and not interfere.

