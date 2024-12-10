Vandals burn a car and spray graffiti in latest antisemitic attack in Sydney

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Vandals have torched a car and sprayed graffiti with anti-Israel slogans in a Sydney suburb in what officials said was the latest antisemitic attack in Australia. Wednesday’s attack came days after federal police established a task force to investigate increasing incidents of such crimes across the country. Police said they are searching for two suspects, aged between 15 and 20, over the attack in the eastern suburb of Woollahra. The suburb is home to Australia’s largest Jewish community. The police say the two suspects were seen at the scene of the attack, wearing balaclavas and dark clothing.

