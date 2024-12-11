As California wildfires grow, Coachella Valley homeowners at risk of losing insurance coverage

As Malibu's Franklin Fire grows to nearly 4,000 acres, local Coachella Valley homeowners are also feeling the pressure of fire risks.

In March of this year, State Farm General announced it would not renew more than 72,000 home insurance policies in California due to increasing wildfires, inflation costs and higher industry costs.

Tonight at 5, News Channel 3 digs deeper into how this is affecting local homeowners as non-renewals persist in valley communities.