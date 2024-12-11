Skip to Content
News

As California wildfires grow, Coachella Valley homeowners at risk of losing insurance coverage

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:09 AM

As Malibu's Franklin Fire grows to nearly 4,000 acres, local Coachella Valley homeowners are also feeling the pressure of fire risks.

In March of this year, State Farm General announced it would not renew more than 72,000 home insurance policies in California due to increasing wildfires, inflation costs and higher industry costs.

Tonight at 5, News Channel 3 digs deeper into how this is affecting local homeowners as non-renewals persist in valley communities.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content