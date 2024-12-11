Democratic senators urge Biden to act on temporary protections for migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic senators are urging President Joe Biden to extend temporary protections for migrants in the U.S. before he leaves office. They warn that millions of people could be forced to return to unsafe countries once President-elect Donald Trump retakes the White House. The senators have been quietly urging the White House to take executive actions that would attempt to extend legal protections for migrants into Trump’s administration, and the White House has been discussing what steps it could take. Any actions from the outgoing president would happen in the wake of an election that Trump won on promises of hardline immigration enforcement.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.