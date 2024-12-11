FBI Director Chris Wray announces plans to resign

Originally Published: 11 DEC 24 14:15 ET

Updated: 11 DEC 24 14:17 ET

By Evan Perez and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — FBI Director Chris Wray will resign at the end of the Biden administration, according to a statement from the FBI Wednesday.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced he will nominate Kash Patel for the role.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.