FBI Director Chris Wray announces plans to resign

(CNN) — FBI Director Chris Wray will resign at the end of the Biden administration, according to a statement from the FBI Wednesday.

President-elect Donald Trump has announced he will nominate Kash Patel for the role.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

