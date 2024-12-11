Fewer U.S. grandparents are taking care of grandchildren, according to new data

Fewer grandparents were taking care of grandchildren, there was a decline in the number of preschoolers and more people were staying put in their homes in the first part of the 2020s compared to the last part of the 2010s. That’s according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday, reflecting some of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest figures from the most comprehensive survey of American life compares the periods of 2014-2018 and 2019-2023. Those timeframes were before the pandemic and during the years of the virus’ spread. Some of the changes are COVID-19 related, while others are the result of other occurrences like the opioid crisis.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.