Hannah Kobayashi, missing Hawaii woman whose disappearance prompted a massive search, is found safe

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hannah Kobayashi has been found safe, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday.

Kobayashi vanished last month in Los Angeles, and her disappearance prompted a massive search and a missing persons investigation. It was not immediately clear where she was found, but police previously said she had voluntarily crossed the border into Mexico.

“We are happy to learn that Hannah has been found safe,” the LAPD said in a statement. “Now that we have this new information, this has become a private matter and we will wrap up our investigation.”