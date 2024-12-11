Jury considers charges against man in killing of Ole Miss student

Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a man charged with killing a University of Mississippi student who was well-known in the local LGBTQ+ community. Attorneys made closing arguments Wednesday in the case of Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr. He is charged with capital murder in the death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who disappeared July 8, 2022, in Oxford. That’s where the university is located and the trial is being held. Lee’s body has never been found, but a judge declared him dead. Prosecutors say Herrington killed Lee after a sexual encounter that ended badly. Herrington maintains his innocence. His attorney says prosecutors failed to prove their case.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.