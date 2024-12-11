Oscar winner Mstyslav Chernov returns to Sundance with a new doc about war in Ukraine

Oscar-winning documentarian and Associated Press journalist Mstyslav Chernov has a new film that delves further into the Russia-Ukraine war. Sundance Film Festival organizers announced Wednesday that “2000 Meters to Andriivka” will have its world premiere in Park City, Utah, in January. It’s a joint production between the AP and PBS’ “Frontline.” Chernov won the best documentary Oscar in March for “20 Days in Mariupol,” his harrowing depiction of the early days for the Russia-Ukraine war. The new film takes place during the failing counteroffensive and focuses on a Ukrainian platoon on a mission to try to liberate a village from occupation.

