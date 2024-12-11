Secretary of State Blinken is returning to the Mideast in his latest diplomatic foray

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the Middle East this week on his 12th visit since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last year. It’ll be his first trip since the ouster of Syrian President Bashar Assad that’s sparked new fears of instability in the region now wracked by three conflicts despite a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. Blinken will travel to Jordan and Turkey on Thursday and Friday for talks expected to focus largely on Syria but also touch on long-elusive hopes for a deal to end the fighting in Gaza. Other stops in the region are possible.

